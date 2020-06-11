Hollywood power publicist and pal to stars Nanci Ryder dies

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, Nanci Ryder attends the The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. Ryder, a powerful Hollywood publicist and co-founder of BWR Public Relations who became close friends to such stars as Renée Zellweger and Courteney Cox, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, of Lou Gehrig’s disease in Los Angeles. She was 67. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)