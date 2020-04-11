Judge releases Michael Avenatti from jail over virus threat

In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in New York to enter a plea to an indictment charging him with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti, who awaits a June 2020 sentencing after he was convicted of trying to extort $25 million from the sportswear giant, was temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City due to concerns that his medical history will make him more susceptible to coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)