USA Today: Navarro's anti-Fauci column didn't meet standards

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is now serving as national defense production act policy coordinator, speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on April 2, 2020. USA Today says that Navarro's column about Dr. Anthony Fauci that it solicited and published did not meet its fact-checking standards. Navarro's column, saying that the nation's top infectious disease expert had been wrong about everything he had interacted with him on, ran in Wednesday's newspaper and online a night earlier. USA Today also ran a fact-checking column debunking some of Navarro's claims. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)