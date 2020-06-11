Pharrell Williams proposes Virginia Black Lives Matter art

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Pharrell Williams arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Virginia Beach is considering painting Black Lives Matter down its oceanfront boardwalk after Williams supported the idea on social media. Williams proposed the tribute in an Instagram post adding a photo of what the message would look like along Virginia Beach's boardwalk with the caption “VB let’s make it happen.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)