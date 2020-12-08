Oliva Jade Giannulli learning from family college 'mess-up'

FILE - Olivia Jade Giannulli arrives at the 5th annual People Magazine "Ones To Watch" party in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, 2017. Giannulli, the daughter of the “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, discussed on the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” how she’s been affected by the college admissions scandal involving her parents. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)