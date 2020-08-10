Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

This combination photo shows Angelina Jolie at the world premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at the special screening of "Ad Astra" in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2019. Jolie asked Monday that the private judge overseeing her divorce from Pitt be disqualified from the case because of insufficient disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys. In a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie argues that Judge John W. Ouderkirk should be taken off the divorce case because he was too late and not forthcoming enough about other cases involving Pitt attorney Anne Kiley. Pitt’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (AP Photo)