Gang member who says he beat up R. Kelly sentenced in deaths

This booking photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows Jeremiah Farmer. Farmer, a convicted gang member who says he beat up jailed R&B singer R. Kelly in a Chicago cell has been sentenced to life in prison for a racketeering conviction that involved two 1999 murders. A federal judge in Hammond, Indiana, sentenced Farmer on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Lake County Sheriff's Department/Chicago Tribune via AP)