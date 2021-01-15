Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Richman, a character actor who appeared in hundreds of television episodes and had recurring roles on “Three's Company" and “Beverly Hills 90210," has died. He was 93. Richman died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Harlan Boll announced. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)