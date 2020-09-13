Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for "Folklore" premiere

FILE - In a Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The nine-time ACM award winner will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on CBS. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)