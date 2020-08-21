Tony Awards for shortened Broadway season will go digital

FILE - A view of the stage appears prior to the start of the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 9, 2019. Tony Award Productions said Friday that the celebration of live theater will be digital but offered no date or streaming platform. Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee “in the coming days.” Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)