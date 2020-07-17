Canadian artists, writers, performers call for national basic income

Author Emma Donoghue poses in her home town of London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2016. A group of Canadian artists, writers, technicians and performers is calling on Ottawa to guarantee a basic income for anyone in need. Novellist and screenwriter Donoghue, poet George Elliot Clarke and opera singer Adrianne Pieczonka are listed among those supporting a call to "provide financial security to meet people's basic needs, regardless of their work status." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley