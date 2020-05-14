Dan Aykroyd is 'skeptic-busting' and ghost-busting with film and T+E series

Dan Aykroyd is shown in this recent handout imageThere's been something strange in Dan Aykroyd's neighbourhood ever since he was born."My mother said she saw ancestors at the foot of the bed when I was an infant," the Oscar-nominated comedy star, who was born and raised in Ottawa, said of his family's old farmhouse in a recent interview. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jeremy Kohm *MANDATORY CREDIT*