Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, introduces actor, Wilford Brimley, after making a reference to fellow Republican presidential hopeful, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, campaigning with actor Chuck Norris, as McCain makes a campaign stop at Hudson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5791, in Hudson, N.H. Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as “Cocoon” and “The Natural,” has died. He was 85. Brimley’s manager Lynda Bensky said the actor died Saturday morning, Aug. 1, 2020 in a Utah hospital. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)