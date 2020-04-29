Teen receives scholarship honouring 'The Hate U Give' author

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Angie Thomas, a Jackson, Miss., resident speaks to reporters after signing copies of her book prior to a reception in Jackson, Miss. Belhaven University, based in Jackson, Mississippi, says it is creating the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship program. One creative writing major at Belhaven will receive a scholarship to cover all expenses for tuition, room and board for four years, the university said in a news release Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)