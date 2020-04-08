Bocelli: It's not a concert for coronavirus, it's a prayer

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015 file photo, Andrea Bocelli poses for a portrait in New York. Bocelli has released an album, "Cinema," which includes a duet with pop star Ariana Grande. Bocelli will sing at the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday sending a message of love and hope to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Italian tenor says it’s not a concert. Instead, he calls it a “prayer.” (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)