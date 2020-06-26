Q-and-A: Juno Awards head Allan Reid on celebrating Canadian music in a pandemic

Allan Reid, President & CEO of CARAS, The Juno Awards and MusiCounts, speaks during an event in Vancouver on November 21, 2017. A stripped-back presentation of the 2020 Juno Awards on Monday will toast the Canadian music scene, and the show's head organizer hopes it'll mark a bright moment for an industry hit hard by COVID-19.With concert venues closed and most performers staying at home without gigs, Allan Reid said he's focused on giving this year's Juno nominees the recognition they missed after the pandemic sidelined a weekend of accolades in Saskatoon several months ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck