Oprah on rap song 'Oprah's Bank Account': LOVEEEEEEEE IT!

This combination photo shows Oprah Winfrey at The Museum of Modern Art's David Rockefeller Award Luncheon honoring Oprah Winfrey in New York on March 6, 2018, left, and Drake accepting the award for favorite album rap/hip-hop for "Views" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2016. Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake's new rap song “Oprah's Bank Account" is one of Oprah's favorite things. When asked in an interview what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!" (Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)