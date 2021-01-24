From presidents to faded stars, all welcomed by Larry King

FILE - In this May 25, 2011 file photo, Larry King answers reporters' question at a press conference for Seoul Digital Forum in Seoul, South Korea. King, who interviewed presidents, movie stars and ordinary Joes during a half-century in broadcasting, has died at age 87. Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted that King died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)