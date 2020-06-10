Grammys make awards changes, address conflicts of interest

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2008 file photo shows a Grammy Award statue. The Recording Academy is making changes to several Grammy Awards categories, including the often-debated best new artist title, as well as having nomination review committee members sign disclosure forms to prevent conflicts of interest. The academy announced new rules Wednesday that will affect the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will air live on Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)