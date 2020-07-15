World-class hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance dies

In this Aug. 10, 2018, photo provided by Anderson Gould Jr. hoop dancer Nakotah LaRance performs at the "Hip Hop/Electronic: Indigenous Music & Dance of the Grand Performances" in Los Angeles. LaRance, a champion hoop dancer who traveled the world performing with Cirque du Soleil, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, after he fell while climbing on an old bridge in Rio Arriba County in New Mexico. He was 30. (Anderson Gould Jr. via AP)