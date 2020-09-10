Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band plan new album in Oct.

FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Nils Lofgren, left, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band during their concert at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Springsteen will release a new rock album he recorded live in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. The Boss said Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, the album is called “Letter to You” and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released on Oct. 23. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)