Grammy Museum to launch online streaming service

FILE - Barbara Streisand performs at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2011. The Grammy Museum is launching its own online streaming service featuring performances and interviews from A-list musicians, as well as material from the museum’s archive. About 40 programs will be available at the launch, including performances and interviews from Streisand, Billie EIllish and her producer-brother FINNEAS, Selena Gomez, Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)