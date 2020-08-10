Will Forte to bring parody 'MacGruber' to Peacock service

FILE - Will Forte arrives at the premiere of "Good Boys" in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2019. “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen. The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)