Broadway stars and drag queens to unite for voter drive show

Chita Rivera appears at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York on June 10, 2018, from left, Peppermint appears at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York on Dec. 13, 2019 and Allison Janney appears at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019. Broadway and the world of drag will combine later this month for a streaming variety show "Divas For Democracy: United We Slay,”to promote voter participation. The show will stream on StageIt on Oct. 18. (AP Photo)