US star soprano misses La Scala gala season-open debut

United States' soprano Lisette Oropesa poses in front of La Scala opera theater in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Soprano Lisette Oropesa was to be the first American to single a title role in the gala season opener of La Scala since Maria Callas in the 1950s. Then Italy’s virus cases surged, with an outbreak in both La Scala’s chorus and orchestra, forcing Italy’s premier opera house to cancel one of the top events on the European cultural calendar for the first time. Oropesa is one of 24 singers recording for a broadcast event marking the traditional Dec. 7 opening. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)