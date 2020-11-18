New Orleans: Coronavirus nixes Mardi Gras-season parades

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, float riders toss beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. There won’t be any parades on Mardi Gras or during the weeks leading up to it because they just can't fit within restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a city spokesman said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The 250-person cap on outdoor crowds is “a hard number. You can’t have traditional parades with that small a group,” city spokesman Beau Tidwell said. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)