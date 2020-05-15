Yo, Adrian! 'Rocky' still packs a punch as Philly favourite

In this April 3, 2020 photo Xander Hobson makes a video with the Rocky Statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia. From South Philly to Brazil and round the globe, an incalculable number of Rocky Balboa fans recreated the run made famous in “Rocky” and duplicated in sequels, spinoffs and Super Bowl spots. “Rocky” finished tied for No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 favorite sports movies poll. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)