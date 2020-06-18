Sam Roberts Band, Marie-Mai and Shad part of RBC Bluesfest drive-in concert series

Shad performs during the 2019 Polaris Music Prize in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. An array of Canadian musicians spanning various genres are taking the stage at a weekend drive-in concert series on the Ottawa River.RBC Bluesfest has partnered with the National Arts Centre for two weekends of live shows that include rock act Sam Roberts Band, rapper Shad and Polaris Music Prize winner Haviah Mighty among the many performers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette