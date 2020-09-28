Alexie, Pilkey books among most 'challenged' of past decade

FILE - In this July 21, 2015, file photo, author John Green attends the premiere of "Paper Towns" in New York. Green is included in a list of authors who wrote books that were among the 100 most subjected to censorship efforts over the past decade, as compiled by the American Library Association. Green's debut novel, “Looking for Alaska,” was ranked fourth. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)