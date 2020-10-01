New possible health care benefit rule roils theatre world

FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, "Hamilton: An American Musical" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre is closed during Covid-19 lockdown, in New York. The U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 theater actors and stage managers is blasting a proposal that would raise eligibility requirements for members to receive health care. The Equity-League Pension Health Fund on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, proposed hiking the number of weeks of employment needed to qualify for six months of health care coverage from 11 weeks to 16 weeks. The proposal would start on Jan. 1, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)