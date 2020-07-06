Denise Richards details return to set on 'Bold' amid virus

The entrance to CBS Television City studio is pictured, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. The CBS soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" resumes after production had been shut down for three months due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Executive producer Bradley Bell devised a detailed plan to create a safe working environment that includes social distancing, temperature checks, no craft service, required masks or shields and, the placement of mannequins to help ensure social distancing. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)