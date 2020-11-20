James Taylor on how he takes a song and makes it his own

FILE - Singer-songwriter James Taylor appears during a portrait session in New York on May 13, 2015. Taylor released “American Standard” in February and on Friday offers three ones that never made the album. The new songs are “Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” from “My Fair Lady” and “Never Never Land” from “Peter Pan.” (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)