Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker take over as CMA Awards hosts

This combination photo shows Darius Rucker performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York on May 25, 2018, left, and Reba McEntire at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. McEntire and Rucker are promising laughs and good music when they co-host this year’s CMA Awards in November. McEntire is a veteran of awards show hosting, while Rucker will be a first-time host when the show airs on Nov. 11 on ABC from Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo)