Ruling due in Depp's high-stakes libel suit against tabloid

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 28, 2020, US Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London during his case against News Group Newspapers over a story published about his former wife Amber Heard, which branded him a 'wife beater'. A British judge is set to deliver his judgement in writing on Monday Nov. 2, 2020, deciding whether a tabloid newspaper defamed Depp by calling him a “wife beater." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)