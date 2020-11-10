Linwood Barclay's 'Fear the Worst' to get movie treatment starring Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley poses for a photo as he promotes the television series "Private Eyes" in Toronto on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

 chy

Another bestselling thriller by Canadian author Linwood Barclay is about to get the Hollywood treatment.

Barclay's 2019 book "Fear the Worst," about a divorced father searching for his missing teenage daughter, is set to star Jason Priestley, who will also executive produce the project.

The deal was announced in a release Tuesday by film and television production company Reynolds Entertainment and Marina Cordoni Entertainment, which inked the deal.

Toronto-based Barclay is a prolific writer, with several books that have been adapted for the big and small screens in the past.

That includes his 2011 thriller "The Accident," now also a six-part television series in France, and the novel "Never Saw it Coming" which was adapted into a 2017 film directed by Gail Harvey.

Barclay will pen the screenplay for "Fear the Worst."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously referred to Reynolds Entertainment as being backed by Ryan Reynolds.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.