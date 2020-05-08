CBC Gem to stream Canadian premiere of Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' May 27

Lenny Abrahamson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal, Sally Rooney and Ed Guiney participates in the Hulu "Normal People" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's blockbuster book "Normal People" is set to premiere in Canada later this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS//Invision/AP-Richard Shotwell