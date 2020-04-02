Taylor Swift donation will help Nashville record store

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" in Park City, Utah. Swift is helping out a Nashville record store closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis said Thursday, April 2, 2020 that the store got a call last week from Swift's publicist asking how she could help. It was the just after Nashville's mayor issued a stay-at-home order and Davis was sending all the employees home. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)