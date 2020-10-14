Doc examines what this Canadian-made AI system predicts for the U.S. election

An undated still frame is shown from the film "Margin of Error". A Canadian-made artificial intelligence system called Polly is looking to next month's U.S. presidential election, using public social-media data and algorithms to forecast population behaviour. Polly is profiled in the new documentary "Margin of Error," which premieres Saturday on Ontario's publicly funded network TVO, and across Canada on www.tvo.org and the station's YouTube channel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Open Door, *MANDATORY CREDIT*