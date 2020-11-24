Disastrous first debate is one rerun Fox's Wallace avoids

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens during the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Leaders of the Commission on Presidential Debates and moderators of all three debates gathered for a remote debrief Monday night. Two takeaways: increased early voting means the commission is considering earlier debates, and the mute button may be here to stay. (Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP, File)