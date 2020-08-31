Canadian medical drama 'Transplant' set to cross border for U.S. debut on NBC

Hamza Haq stars as Bashsir "Bash" Hamed in the television drama Transplant in this undated handout photo. When "Transplant" creator Joseph Kay conceived the idea for the series, the 2016 U.S. presidential election had just happened and thousands of Syrian refugees were resettling in Canada. A story about a refugee Syrian doctor trying to form a new life in Toronto struck Kay as an apt and unique take on the medical drama genre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Yan Turcotte, Bell Media *MANDATORY CREDIT*