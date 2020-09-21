Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a 'new chapter'

FILE - Ellen DeGeneres poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. DeGeneres says she'll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace. ‚ÄúI can‚Äôt wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we‚Äôre gonna talk about it,‚Äù DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show's Sept. 21, 2020, start of its 18th season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)