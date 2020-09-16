Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

FILE - This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A Texas man is sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters about Swift. A federal judge in Nashville, Tennessee handed down the sentence Wednesday to Eric Swarbrick, who sent over 40 letters and emails to Swift's former record label in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift. Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)