CMT special focuses on good news work of everyday heroes

This combination photo shows Miranda Lambert performing at the 2017 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. on June 8, 2017, from left, Darius Rucker performing at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 14, 2015 and Luke Combs performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. CMT is saluting heroes on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic with a star filled TV special featuring Combs, Lambert, Rucker, Florida Georgia Line and others. (AP Photo)