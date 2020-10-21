Short-video app Quibi shutting down just months after launch

This combination photo shows Meg Whitman at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2019, left, and Jeffrey Katzenberg at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. Katzenberg and Whitman are bringing Quibi to a phone near you with movies, shows and news served in quick bites. (AP Photo)