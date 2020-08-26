Telefilm to contribute $100K per year towards creation of Black Screen Office

Telefilm Executive Director Christa Dickenson is pictured in this undated handout photo provided August 1, 2019. Telefilm Canada is committing $100,000 a year towards the creation of a Black Screen Office. Telefilm announced the pledge on Wednesday after meeting earlier in the week with filmmakers who have called for the formation of a institution dedicated to expanding the reach of Black stories onscreen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Telefilm Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*