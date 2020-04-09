Feds deny claims of misconduct in college admissions case

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin enters through the back door at federal court in Boston for a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors in a legal document filed late Wednesday, April 8, 2020, denied allegations that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)