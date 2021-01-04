Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That ’70s Show' star, dies

FILE - Tanya Roberts stars as Kiri in the adventure movie "The Beastmaster," on Dec. 16, 1981. Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and had roles on “Charlie’s Angels” and “That ’70s Show,” died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. She was 65. Her death was announced by her publicist. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)