Jann Arden's messy alter-ego returns for second season of Calgary-set sitcom

Jann Arden is shown in an episode from the second season of "Jann" in this undated handout photo. Real-world Jann Arden is handling the COVID-19 pandemic better than she thinks TV Jann Arden would."She would have been doing crowdfunding for herself," the singer and actress said of her messy, self-involved alter-ego on the Calgary-set CTV sitcom "Jann," which returns for its second season Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bell Media, Michelle Faye Fraser