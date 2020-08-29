Chadwick Boseman didn't just play icons. He was one.

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 9, 2013 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, who plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson in "42," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)