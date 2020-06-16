'The Bold and the Beautiful' among first to resume shooting

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Katherine Kelly Lang arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. "The Bold and the Beautiful" plans to resume production Wednesday, becoming the first network scripted show to start shooting again after the long coronavirus layoff. Lang, a longtime star of the show, said on Instagram that she's "so excited" to finally return to work. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)